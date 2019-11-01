CHEAT SHEET
NO JAIL TIME
UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Fined for Punching Man in Irish Pub
UFC fighter Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in an Irish court on Friday to assaulting a man in a pub earlier this year, ESPN reports. While he received no jail time, he was ordered by Dublin District Court to pay a £1,000—or $1,116.16—fine. The two-division champion was promoting his own whiskey brand at a Dublin pub in April when he slammed a shot glass in front of a man before punching him in the face, video shows. Irish national police said McGregor asked the man to do a shot of whiskey, and punched him when the man declined. “I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me,” McGregor reportedly said in court. The court was also notified that the fighter apologized and compensated the victim financially. While McGregor has not fought since 2018, he announced last week that he will be returning to the octagon in January 2020.