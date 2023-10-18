Conor McGregor Won’t Face Charges Over NBA Finals Sexual Assault Claim
‘PLEASED’
Prosecutors said there is “insufficient evidence” to charge famed mixed martial artist Conor McGregor over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a bathroom during an NBA game in June. A memo obtained by TMZ on Tuesday also cited “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” to the alleged incident as a reason for not bringing any criminal charges. A bathroom attendant told prosecutors that he saw the UFC legend and the woman in question enter a stall together, but he “did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual,” according to the memo. A friend of McGregor’s accuser also told prosecutors that the woman had called her mother the night of the alleged assault “to tell her she had met” him. The memo also reveals that, when the woman approached police with her claim, she asked detectives if they believed McGregor “would like to ‘settle’ or ‘pay her off’ if she did not pursue charges.” A lawyer for McGregor told TMZ that they were “pleased this is now over.”