Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot by 12-Year-Old Sibling

A 10-year-old boy was shot dead by his own 12-year-old sibling in Texas on Saturday, police said. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified 12-year-old is currently in custody and has been charged with murder after the shooting in the city of Conroe. Details on the fatal shooting were scarce. Police said deputies responded to an emergency call at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday and discovered the 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later “succumbed to his wounds” at a local hospital, Lt. Scott Spencer said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing.