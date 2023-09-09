CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Conservative Activist’s Son Convicted of Storming the Capitol
GUILTY
Read it at AP News
The 44-year-old son of conservative activist L. Brent Bozell III, the founder of the right-wing watchdog group Media Research Center, was found guilty on Friday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots, the Associated Press reports. The 10 charges Leo Brent Bozell IV was found guilty of include smashing in a window next to the Senate wing door, chasing a police officer and creating an entry point to the Capitol building for hundreds of other protesters. Bozell was arrested in Feb. 2021, after an FBI tipster recognized him in part from the “Hershey Christian Academy” sweatshirt he was wearing on the day of the riots. The judge is scheduled to sentence Bozell on Jan. 9.