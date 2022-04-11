Conservative British Lawmaker Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Teen Boy
‘INCONSOLABLE’
Imran Ahmad Khan, a 48-year-old Member of the British Parliament, was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. The boy claimed Khan plied him with gin and dragged him to an upstairs bedroom after a party where Khan played porn and groped him. The boy’s 18-year-old brother testified that Kahn lifted his kilt that night, claiming he wanted to know whether or not the boy was a “true Scotsman.” The boy, who was reportedly “inconsolable” and “shaking” after the assault, immediately told his parents, and the police were called. A report was filed, but the teen decided not to pursue further action until 2019 when he saw that Kahn, a member of the Conservative Party, was a candidate in an upcoming election. Kahn won but was suspended from the party over the boy’s allegations. If he gets more than 12 months in prison, he will forfeit his position as an MP.