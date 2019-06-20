Conservative Digital-Media Guru Battles Facebook ‘Censorship’

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

A large conservative digital-media company has taken a novel step in efforts to beat back what the right considers politically motivated censorship by major social-media platforms: It’s hired a lobbyist.

Liftable Media, the company behind prominent digital properties including The Western Journal and Conservative Tribune, enlisted the services last year of Alex Shively, the principal of lobbying firm Petra Strategies. Liftable has paid Petra $120,000 since then to lobby Congress and the White House on issues related to “Facebook and other digital-media firms censoring or blocking groups and individuals with differing political views.”