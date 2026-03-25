Conservative Election Fraud Activist Convicted of Election Fraud
A conservative activist has been convicted of election fraud for a scheme he said was intended to expose flaws in the system that enable voter fraud. Harry Wait, who still believes the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, was found guilty by a Wisconsin jury of multiple charges after he requested absentee ballots be sent to his home in the name of Republican State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason without their permission in 2022. Wait only received one of the ballots he requested, but he said it proved there was a flaw in the state’s voting process and, therefore, was open to fraud. Election officials said the error would have been quickly caught even if Wait hadn’t disclosed that he received the ballot. Wait was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor election fraud and one felony count of identity theft. He was found not guilty of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat, because to save the republic, soldiers have to draw blood and blood be drawn,” Wait told The Washington Post in 2022.