Conservative Host Says Keystone Kash’s FBI Agents Visited Him to Learn About Antifa

MAGA show host and noted conspiracy theorist Glenn Beck claims he’s providing expert advice to the FBI for the Trump administration’s mounting crusade against left-wing activists.

“Dead-a-- serious,” was how Beck described his discussions with bureau agents about “Antifa.”

Conservative voices have increasingly used the catch-all term to posit the existence of a nefarious left-wing organization since last month’s assassination of Charlie Kirk, with President Donald Trump even “designating” it a domestic terrorist group. In fact, the term describes a decentralized movement comprising largely discrete, autonomous actors.

Beck claims FBI Director Kash Patel sent FBI agents to his house to discuss the threat posed by Antifa. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“They sat in my living room. Three agents sat in my room on Saturday afternoon for almost two hours,” Beck said during Monday’s session of The Glenn Beck Program. “We dove in head first, and we analyzed the Antifa network and we went from the street thugs to the support groups, eventually to the funding.”

Beck—who has for years pushed bogus claims mischaracterizing the Antifa movement as a structured organization, as well as claiming violent left-wing activists have created “autonomous zones” in cities across the country or sparked wildfires in California and Oregon—took the visit as evidence that “the FBI is turning over every single stone.”

Trump recently declared the movement, which is not a structured organization, a domestic terror group. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Finally, we have an administration and an FBI director that is willing to go in deep, not surface, but deep,” he said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you Donald Trump, Kash Patel, and all of the agents at the FBI.”

FBI Director Kash Patel is no stranger to conspiracy theories himself. A former podcast host, he’s praised proponents of the widely debunked QAnon theory, supported Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen, and pushed unsubstantiated allegations of the Democratic Party receiving funding from Chinese state actors.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the bureau for confirmation of Beck’s visit from FBI agents. If true, it wouldn’t be the first time the MAGA administration has met with conservative influencers to discuss the perceived threat of Antifa.