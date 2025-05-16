Conservative Justices Line Up Against MAGA on Deportations

Supreme Court Justices joined forces Friday to form a bulwark against President Donald Trump and his mass deportation campaign.

The court issued a temporary ruling to halt Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport a group of Venezuelan immigrants in Texas. The court expressed concern that the Trump administration’s expedited process for removing individuals does not “pass muster.”

Two conservative justices—Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who were appointed by Presidents George Bush and George W. Bush, respectively—publicly expressed their dissent.

The Supreme Court’s decision is a major loss for Trump, who already hit back at a number of federal judges who aimed to stop him first.

On Thursday, before SCOTUS’ decision was announced, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The Radical Left SleazeBags, which has no cards remaining in its illegal bag of tricks, is, in a very coordinated manner, PLAYING THE REF with regard to the United States Supreme Court.”

He added: “They are stone cold CRAZY! I hope the Supreme Court doesn’t fall for the games they play. The people are with us in bigger numbers than ever before. They want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The Friday decision is temporary, however, and the underlying legal battle over the president’s use of the 1798 wartime law is still ongoing.