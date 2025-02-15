Media

George Conway Warns DOJ on ‘Edge of a Full-Scale Revolt’

BEYOND THE PALE

The conservative lawyer said the effort to drop corruption charges against beleaguered New York City Mayor Eric Adams may have been a step too far.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Trump critic George Conway attends an event for conservative group Principles First.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im
Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Stuns Social Media With Bizarre Valentine’s Day Message to Migrants
Liam Archacki
PoliticsMAGA Influencer, 26: Elon Musk Has Fathered 13th Kid With Me
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Trump Border Czar: ‘Learn to Read’
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsDOGE Website Posts Classified Information, Worrying Intelligence Officials
Liam Archacki
PoliticsLuigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement Since Arrest
Catherine Bouris