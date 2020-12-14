Conservative-Majority Wisconsin Supreme Court Slaps Down Trump’s ‘Meritless’ Election Challenge
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
The Wisconsin Supreme Court delivered another kick to the still-twitching corpse of President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday—dismissing its attempts to throw out 220,000 ballots from the cities of Madison and Milwaukee as “meritless” and “unreasonable in the extreme.”
In a 4-3 ruling, the conservative-majority bench ripped all three of Team Trump’s requests: that it throw out ballots from all people who declared themselves “indefinitely confined” to cast absentees in the two metros, that it junk postal votes in which the witness failed to fill out their address information, and that it discard ballots local officials collected at an event in Madison. The jurists slammed the campaign for waiting until after the election to challenge long-standing practices, and for targeting just two Democrat-heavy jurisdictions rather than asking for a statewide remedy.
“Applying any new processes to two counties, and not statewide, is also unfair to nearly everyone involved in the election process, especially the voters of Dane and Milwaukee Counties,” the decision reads.