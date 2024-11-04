Conservative Texas Megachurch Pastor Backs Harris in Last-Minute Op-Ed
A pro-life senior pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Texas came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in a new op-ed over the weekend. Wm. Dwight McKissic Sr., the senior pastor for a reported 3,000 congregants at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, condemned former President Donald Trump’s character and his conduct during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. “The party I knew and loved would have never chosen as its nominee the adulterous, childish, habitually lying and criminally convicted Donald Trump,” McKissic wrote, while praising the Democratic nominee as a “person of good character.” McKissic said his positions on marriage equality and abortion have not changed—he still supports Texas’ constitutional ban on gay marriage, and as well as “protecting life in the womb.” However, McKissic said that because neither party supports his positions on social issues, he will instead “vote based on the character of the candidates.” The statement wasn’t a complete surprise—McKissic has already endorsed Harris on social media, and spoke on an “Evangelicals for Harris” Zoom call in August alongside other Christian leaders. It’s also not the first time he has endorsed a Democrat for president. In 2016, he wrote a blog post in support of Hilary Clinton, again citing his issues with Trump’s character.
