U.K. Conservative MP Arrested on Suspicion of Rape and Sexual Assault
In yet another blow to Boris Johnson’s Tory party, a Conservative MP was arrested Monday “on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office,” according to Metropolitan police. The alleged offenses reportedly occurred in London between 2002 and 2009, and Westminster sources suggested to The Guardian that some may have taken place within parliament’s walls. The arrest comes amid a flurry of recent allegations against Conservative politicians: one former MP was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, another admitted to watching porn in parliament, and yet another was suspended after sexual harassment claims surfaced. The recently arrested anonymous MP is currently in custody, and the Conservative Whips Office has asked him to stay away from parliament until the conclusion of the investigation.