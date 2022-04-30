Conservative British Lawmaker Steps Down After Admitting to Watching Porn in Parliament
NSFW
A conservative British lawmaker stepped down Saturday after admitting to having watched porn in the House of Commons. The lawmaker, Neil Parish, said the offense happened twice: once, on accident, while he was looking up tractors, and a second time on purpose, while waiting to vote. “I will have to live with this for the rest of my life,” he said in an interview with the BBC. “I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world.” Two female colleagues came forward earlier this week to claim they had seen Parish watching porn in the House; he was suspended Friday by the Conservative Party. The MP initially said he would retain his seat, but changed his mind overnight. According to fellow MP Jess Phillips, Parish may be in violation of the Indecent Displays (Control) Act of 1981, which criminalizes public displays of “indecent matter.” The maximum sentence for such a crime is two years in prison.