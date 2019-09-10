CHEAT SHEET
SEE YOU IN COURT
Right-Wing Network One America News Sues Rachel Maddow For Calling it ‘Paid Russian Propaganda’
The right-wing news network One America News, which counts Donald Trump among its fans, is suing MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for $10 million after she called the channel “paid Russian propaganda.” On her July 22 show, Maddow referred to a report in The Daily Beast that revealed an OAN employee also worked for state-operated Sputnik. “In this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda ... Their on-air U.S. politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government,” Maddow said. In the lawsuit, which was reported by AP, OAN said its reporter Kristian Rouz was a freelancer for Sputnik, not an employee. In the lawsuit, Rouz stated: “I have never written propaganda, disinformation, or unverified information.” Amy Wolf, an attorney for NBCUniversal News Group, is quoted writing that OAN “publishes content collected or created by a journalist who is also paid by the Russian government.”