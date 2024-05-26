Conservative Plot Explains How Trump Will Take Over U.S. Sanctuary Cities
PERSONAL POLICE
Project 2025, the ultra-conservative plan for Donald Trump’s potential transition into the presidency, contains a chilling plot to take over U.S. sanctuary cities, according to The Guardian. Trump’s former deputy secretary of homeland security Ken Cuccinelli suggested that the Trump administration dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, uprooting FEMA funding, which he wrote has “become pork for states, localities, and special-interest groups.” He suggested making financial support contingent on state and city cooperation with immigration databases, requiring them to hand over information from the DMV and voter registries, functionally gutting the ability of sanctuary cities to skirt harsh federal immigration policies. To address one of the former president’s least favorite sanctuary cities, Washington D.C., he suggested that the Secret Service’s jurisdiction could be expanded across the U.S. capital. “As the District of Columbia is a federal jurisdiction and currently is beholden to the trend of progressive pro-crime policies, UD officers (the Secret Service’s uniformed police division) should enforce all applicable laws,” says the lengthy Mandate for Leadership. “The result would be to allow UD officers to gain more law enforcement experience—an attractive credential that would improve morale.”