Conservative Political Action Conference Attendee Tested Positive For Coronavirus: ACU

The American Conservative Union confirmed Saturday that an attendee of February's Conservative Political Action Conference has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The annual political conference in Washington D.C. garnered thousands to see big conservative names this year, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The union added that the attendee “had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall.” “The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials,” the ACU said. To date, 19 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States and over 300 have tested positive across 28 states.