MAGA Radio Host Fired After Harassing Workers Speaking Spanish
MAGA-loving New Hampshire radio host Dianna Ploss lost her WSMN show after recording herself lambasting landscapers for speaking Spanish. The workers, employees of Morin Landscaping, were putting potted trees along Main Street in Nashua, New Hampshire when Ploss confronted them while recording herself on Facebook Live. Ploss has since taken down the video, but it has circulated across social media.
“It is America, you should be speaking English,” Ploss said in the video. “They work for the state, you should be speaking English.” She then asked whether they were in the U.S. illegally and claimed it was an example of communism—despite the men voluntarily working for a private company that voluntarily hired them. After a bystander asked her why she was harassing the workers, she turned on him. “He’s a Black man, and he’s going to protect the brown man from this white woman who’s practicing white privilege because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys, doing this work, in Spanish,” Ploss said.