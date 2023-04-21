Failed California Guv Candidate Larry Elder Now Wants to Be President
‘DUTY TO GIVE BACK’
Right-wing talk radio host Larry Elder announced his campaign for president Thursday night on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Elder’s most recent run for public office was a failed 2021 bid to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, which saw Elder’s campaign launch a website claiming fraud even before the result was known. In a Twitter post around the time of his Fox News appearance, Elder wrote, “America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.” Elder told Carlson his decision to run was spurred in part by the military service of his family members. “I’m the only one who didn’t serve, and I don’t feel good about that,” he said. “I feel I have a moral, a religious, and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and me.”