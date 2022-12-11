‘Reacher’ Actor Blasts Hollywood After Losing Role Over Vax Status

Read it at Mediaite
Matthew Marsden, an actor who has appeared in five episodes of Amazon’s Reacher, took to Twitter to say he lost a role last week because he’s unvaccinated. He went on to blast Hollywood for what he described as a bias against conservatives, and accused conservatives in the industry of not doing enough to support each other. “The fact is that conservatives that speak out are not supported by their ‘team,’” he tweeted. “You get cancelled, it’s on you. … It has to change.” The actor, who also appeared in Black Hawk Down, didn’t specify what role he got booted from.