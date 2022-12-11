CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Reacher’ Actor Blasts Hollywood After Losing Role Over Vax Status

    ‘YOU GET CANCELLED’

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    Matthew Marsden, an actor who has appeared in five episodes of Amazon’s Reacher, took to Twitter to say he lost a role last week because he’s unvaccinated. He went on to blast Hollywood for what he described as a bias against conservatives, and accused conservatives in the industry of not doing enough to support each other. “The fact is that conservatives that speak out are not supported by their ‘team,’” he tweeted. “You get cancelled, it’s on you. … It has to change.” The actor, who also appeared in Black Hawk Down, didn’t specify what role he got booted from.

    Read it at Mediaite