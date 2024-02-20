Conservative Think Tank Plots a Christian Nationalist Trump Presidency
TOP PRIORITY
A conservative think tank is preparing to infuse Christian nationalist politics into a potential second Donald Trump presidency, according to documents obtained by Politico. Staff members at the Center for Renewing America placed Christian nationalism at the top of a list of priorities should Trump snag a second term as head of state. The Center for Renewing America is headed by Russell Vought, a former Trump cabinet member and ally, and “proud” Christian nationalist. According to a statement on the think tank’s website, its purpose is to “renew a consensus of America as a nation under God.” While the documents obtained by POLITICO did not include any specific policy points, conservatives like Vought have long used interpretations of Christian doctrine as the basis for hard-line stances against abortion, immigration, and same-sex marriage. Christian nationalists are reliably Trump voters, and Vought’s name has been floated for the position of chief of staff. Trump has slowly increased his use of spiritual language on the campaign trail, in a bid to capture the votes of evangelical Christians, and has displayed a desire to earn messianic status among them.