Conservative Writer Andy Ngo Attacked at Portland Rally
Conservative writer Andy Ngo was attacked by apparent antifa protesters in Portland on Saturday as dueling demonstrations between left-wing and right-wing groups spun out of control, according to local news reports. Ngo, an editor at the online magazine Quillete who has been critical of the Antifa movement and covered numerous clashes between the group and right-wing protesters, wrote on Twitter that he was beaten on the head and face with “fists and weapons” by “antifa.” As of Saturday night, he said he was being treated in the ER. Video of the incident captured by The Oregonian reporter Jim Ryan showed several demonstrators decked out in all black attack Ngo, kicking him and throwing milkshakes at him. The video did not capture the moments leading up to the attack, or what happened after Ngo sought to get away from the group involved in the attack. Portland police said they arrested three people after the demonstrations were deemed a “civil disturbance” and asked for the public’s help in investigating “violent assaults” at the event, though they did not specifically name Ngo.