Conservatives Boo Chris Christie for Attacking Trump: ‘He’s Let Us Down’
FROSTY RECEPTION
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Chris Christie got a frosty reception Friday when he took aim at Donald Trump during a conservative gathering. The crowd at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C initially began applauding when Christie mentioned that he was “the first candidate to endorse Donald Trump in 2016”—but those claps turned to silence, then to jeers, when he began to criticize the former president. “I’m running because he’s let us down,” Christie said. “He’s let us down because he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has, and any of the things that he’s done.” As the crowd began to shout at Christie, he fired back: “You can boo all you want. But here’s the thing. Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do.” The boos then died down, and some of the crowd began to cheer.