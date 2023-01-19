Aristocrat’s Daughter, Sex Offender on the Run With Newborn: Cops
‘COULD BE ANYWHERE’
A registered sex offender and a woman estranged from her prominent aristocratic family are believed to be evading the authorities with their newborn baby in tow, British authorities said Wednesday. Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance “Toots” Marten, 35, were last seen in London 11 days ago, having abandoned their burning car on an expressway near Manchester two days prior. Police believe that Marten gave birth to the couple’s son in the vehicle shortly before the fire. Neither the 35-year-old nor her child have had medical attention since the birth, authorities said. The wealthy Marten family boasts of ties to the royals, with Constance’s grandmother, Mary Anna Marten OBE, having been a goddaughter of the late Queen Mother. She cut ties with her relatives after meeting Gordon in 2016, police said. Detectives revealed on Wednesday that Gordon previously spent two decades behind bars in Florida after being convicted of raping a woman when he was 14 years old. A British citizen, he was deported back to the United Kingdom in 2010. The couple are believed to be living off a “considerable slush fund,” and “could be anywhere” in the U.K.