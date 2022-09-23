Constance Wu Says She Was Sexually Harassed by ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Producer
FOR THE RECORD
Constance Wu says she was sexually harassed by a producer on the hit TV show Fresh Off the Boat for years as she drudged through her contractual obligations to play the character of Jessica Huang. That revelation is in Wu’s upcoming memoir, Making a Scene, which only addresses the producer by an initial. The 40-year-old said the producer micromanaged her and ultimately made her life miserable on set, forcing her to ask for approval for all business ventures and even telling her what to wear. Initially thinking the producer was a mentor, Wu said she eventually realized she was stuck in a toxic work relationship—one that’d eventually turn physical. The actress, who has since ascended into Hollywood stardom for roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, said the producer once placed his hand on her thigh and grazed her crotch at a sporting event in 2015. “Fresh Off the Boat was my first-ever TV show. I was thrown into this world,” Wu told The New York Times. “I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.” The actress said it was this relationship that prompted her to tweet about her disappointment that the show had been renewed another season in 2019, which returned significant backlash at the time.