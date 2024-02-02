Construction Worker Killed in Bizarre Brooklyn Building Collapse

A construction worker was killed Friday morning in Brooklyn after a basement floor gave out and a building collapsed, multiple media outlets reported, citing the New York City Fire Department.

The collapse occurred in Borough Park, a neighborhood known for its large Orthodox Jewish population, at a building that records show was under construction. A stop work order had previously been issued for the site, but appeared to be resolved at the time of the collapse, reported ABC 7.

The identity of the worker was not released. A spokesperson told Newsweek that other people may still be trapped in the rubble.

Images from the scene show that dozens of first responders descended upon the collapsed structure, but officials said rescue efforts quickly revealed that the worker was killed.

FDNY has not revealed what caused the collapse, but said the worker was found trapped in debris.