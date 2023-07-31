Consulting Firm Started by Rudy Giuliani STILL Won’t Pay Its Bills

A $30,000 phone bill Rudy Giuliani’s former consulting firm has ignored for the past two-and-a-half years has ballooned to nearly twice that size—and the former tough-on-crime federal prosecutor’s flagship post-mayoral venture is now in default.

A $57,655 judgment was entered Friday in New York State Supreme Court against Giuliani Partners LLC after it “failed and refused to pay” any of its invoices to Georgia VOIP provider Momentum Telecom over nine months in 2020, plus a one-time early termination fee, totaling $30,396.77.

Momentum later revised that figure upward to $43,950. With interest ($12,831.03), along with costs and disbursements ($873.83), Giuliani Partners owes almost $60,000.

Justice Suzanne J. Adams affirmed the default judgment on July 21. If Momentum still can’t collect, Giuliani Partners’ property can be seized to settle the debt. Giuliani stepped down in 2007 from his eponymous company amid accusations of unethical dealings involving the government of Qatar.

Giuliani, whose fateful decline was put into hyperdrive by his close affiliation with, and buffoonish championing of, Donald Trump, founded the company in 2002 after his two terms as New York City mayor. He obtained special permission from New York City in 2001 to start Giuliani Partners, which focused on security and emergency management, prior to leaving office. It has serviced clients including defunct investment bank Bear Stearns and embattled Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

One of Giuliani’s initial hires was former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who would later go to federal prison on corruption charges. Kerik’s replacement was a retired FBI agent once accused of swiping numerous “souvenirs” from Ground Zero in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. In 2003, Giuliani brought on a close friend named Alan Placa, the former vice-chancellor of the Diocese of Rockville Center, who had resigned that year over allegations of child abuse.

Giuliani Partners does not have an attorney listed in court records related to the case, and does not appear to have filed a single response to any of Momentum’s claims. A Giuliani spokesman said he did not immediately have a comment to provide when reached on Monday.