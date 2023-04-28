Rudy Giuliani’s Company Hauled Into Court Over Unpaid Phone Bill

Rudy Giuliani’s consulting firm hasn’t paid its phone bill, and the carrier is dragging the disgraced former New York City mayor’s company to court over the outstanding charges.

That’s according to a summons filed in New York state court by Momentum Telecom, a company that sells internet-based calling technology. The Atlanta-based company says it was stiffed out of more than $30,000 by Giuliani Partners LLC, which Giuliani founded in 2002 after his second mayoral term.

The company filed court paperwork on April 21 indicating that “the relief sought” is “no less than” $30,396, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.

Although that bill would be astronomically high for the average iPhone user, businesses often contract with communications companies for additional services. The company Giuliani’s firm contracted provides internet-based communications and high-speed internet. And it’s not like Giuliani Partners wasn’t willing to spend the dough. According to another court filing, at least one employee at his company earned $1 million a year.

The mounting legal troubles against Giuliani’s company are starting to portray him as a fast-moving trainwreck.

This is the second lawsuit filed this year against New York’s former mayor and Giuliani Partners. In January, Noelle Dunphy, a 43-year-old who described herself as a former employee who was sexually harassed by Giuliani, filed a lawsuit claiming she started doing “business development” work for him in 2019, only to discover that he would get drunk and launch into racist tirades. She says that he also demanded sexual favors from her, until she was eventually fired in 2021.

“On every day of the week, Giuliani would begin drinking shortly after awakening and would continue consuming alcohol persistently and in excess, affecting his behavior as her boss and lawyer,” Dunphy’s lawsuit states.

Giuliani received special permission from New York City in 2001 to start Giuliani Partners, which specializes in security and emergency management issues, before he left office. It has worked with clients ranging from defunct investment bank Bear Stearns to Oxycontin manufacturer-cum-criminal enterprise Purdue Pharma.

One of the so-called law-and-order mayor’s first hires was ex-police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who would later go to prison on felony corruption charges.

Giuliani replaced Kerik with Pasquale D’Amuro, a former high-level FBI agent accused by the bureau of improperly taking a half dozen “souvenirs” from Ground Zero shortly after the World Trade Center attacks. (D’Amuro was not charged or punished, and he reportedly donated a piece of granite taken from the site to the FBI’s New York Field Office when he retired.)

In 2003, Giuliani hired a friend named Alan Placa, who had resigned as vice-chancellor of the Diocese of Rockville Center on Long Island amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Jon Schuyler Brooks, the attorney who filed the payment demand on behalf of Momentum Telecom, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Giuliani does not have a lawyer listed on the docket in the Momentum case.

It is unclear who might represent Giuliani, and his usual attorneys did not respond to queries on Friday.