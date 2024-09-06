CHEAT SHEET
    Controversial German Princess Bought SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito Concert Tickets

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    German Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis last year gifted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito with $900 worth of concert tickets, according to new disclosures released Friday. The details of the tickets, beyond that they were purchased by Thurn between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023 and cost $900 in total, are not listed on the form. Let’s be honest though, they probably weren’t for Beyoncé’s über-popular “Reformation” tour—the princess has a history of making racist remarks and has supported the far-right German AfD party. Princess Gloria, 64, who is the CEO of the anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ International Organization for the Family, is known to have met with Alito and his fellow Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2019, according to the organization’s website. She is also known to have hosted the likes of Stephen Bannon in her 500-room Schloss St. Emmeram palace in Regensburg, Germany.

