Converse Is Taking 30% Off Select Perfect-for-Fall Sneaker Styles
Converse has stood the test of time, from basketball courts to the streets of New York City. The classic Chuck Taylor High Top is an iconic shoe that can be worn with practically any outfit. Get your hands on a piece of fashion history for less while select Converse styles are 30% off with code FALLCON30.
Speaking of the Chuck Taylor High Top, grab a pair of Lucky Star high tops. These are inspired by heritage Converse designs, including the unique stitch pattern, with the addition of extra cushioning. With this 30% off discount, these guys are down to $60. Or you could add a pair of slip-ons to your collection. The One Star CC Paradise Floral Slip is $21 and is made from durable canvas. Or if you want to go classic but minimal, the One Star low tops in white-on-white are the kind of sneaker you’ll want to wear all the time. Crafted from lightweight canvas, these will give any outfit a more casual feel. They’re on sale for $49. This section is full of flashy styles that make a statement, and it’s all 30% off. | Shop at Converse >
