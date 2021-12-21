Convicted Arsonist Named Acting Chief of Illinois Fire Department
MAKES SENSE
An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to torching a vacant home and a high school in 1998 is now running the Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department in St. Clair County, Illinois. Jeramie Simmons, who was 18 at the time of the arson attacks and received probation for his crimes, was named acting chief of the department at a fire district board meeting on Monday, Fox2Now.com reported. When Simmons’ appointment was announced, 10 of the department’s 13 firefighters resigned on the spot, according to the outlet. Simmons will replace Chief John Rosencranz, who was removed from the position for what board members say are “good reasons,” which they have not made public. Simmons, who has had other run-ins with the law since, was reportedly later pardoned by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.