Convicted: Benjamin Ackerman, LA’s $5M Burglar to the Stars
A-LISTERS’ NIGHTMARE
A Los Angeles burglar who targeted the mansions of Hollywood A-listers including Usher, Adam Lambert, and Real Housewife Dorit Kemsley has been convicted, the Daily Mail reports. Benjamin Ackerman was found guilty in the Los Angeles Superior Court of stealing more than $5 million worth of jewelry, artworks and other items between December 2016 and July 2018. When he was arrested in January 2019, police found 2,000 stolen items in his home and a storage unit. Ackerman, who had his bail revoked after Wednesday’s verdict, faces up to 45 years in jail when sentenced next month. The Mail said Ackerman often posed as a realtor to visit the mansions he was targeting, with the victims not realizing until much later that high-value items had been stolen.