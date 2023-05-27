Convicted Doomsday Mom’s Lawyers Ask for New Trial

CHEAT SHEET
Lori Vallow’s lawyers have filed motions for a new trial, less than two weeks after she was convicted of murder in the deaths of two of her children and her new husband’s first wife. The doomsday-obsessed mom’s legal team claims there were problems with the jury instructions and that one juror may have been tainted by information they heard outside the courtroom. Vallow faces life in prison when she is sentenced on July 31—and she is also looking at a trial in Arizona for the murder of her previous husband.