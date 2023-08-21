Convicted Fraudster Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Is Happening
TRY TRY AGAIN
Billy McFarland spent just over four years in prison after being convicted on fraud charges connected to his failed luxury music festival. He might have spent some of that time reflecting on his mistakes, but a large chunk of his incarceration appears to have been spent on coming up with a 50-page business plan for the next Fyre Festival. On Sunday, the con artist announced on YouTube that tickets to Fyre Festival II are on sale now—all for the low, low price of $499. (Forthcoming ticket batches are more expensive, going up to $7,999 for “last chance” tickets.) The festival is scheduled to happen somewhere in the Caribbean, sometime near the end of 2024, according to its website. “This is a big day,” McFarland says in the video, wearing a white robe and AirPods. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement.” He went on to enthuse that he’d worked with “the best partners in the world” to allow “me to be me, while executing Fyre's vision to the highest level.” What could possibly go wrong?