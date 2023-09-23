Convicted Iowa Killer Found, Arrested After 20 Hours on the Run
IN CUSTODY
Gregory Showalter Sr., an Iowa man found guilty Friday of murdering his wife, has been located and detained after declining to show up for the reading of his verdict, the Des Moines Register reports. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Saturday that Showalter—who had been out on bail with an ankle monitor since August 2021—had been taken into custody. Showalter, 63, had been missing for 20 hours, per the Ottumwa Courier. The jury had found him guilty of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, willful injury causing serious injury, and domestic abuse assault by strangulation or impeding blood circulation. During the trial, the Register states, prosecutors argued that Showalter murdered his wife, Helen, on July 31, 2021 before discarding her body near the Des Moines River. His sentencing is reportedly set for Oct. 16.