Self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone lashed out at coverage of 79-year-old Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic public appearances.

The former Trump adviser bizarrely shared a smiling Oval Office photo on X Sunday as evidence that the president remains as sharp as ever.

“Entertaining that those who lied so convincingly about the fact that Joe Biden was a veritable incoherent vegetable when he was president now insist Trump, who I saw only days ago and who is no different than he has been in the 50 years I have known him, is slipping and near death,” Stone wrote.

Stone’s claims that Trump is “no different” now than at any other point in their longstanding relationship come amid widespread alarm over the state of the president’s mental health.

X/Roger Stone

Recent incidents—like calling a female reporter “piggy” and branding Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker a “big fat slob”—are hardly departures for a leader whose unfiltered ramblings and appetite for controversy have reshaped the political landscape over the past decade.

But his recent antics—including nodding off in official meetings, frequent memory lapses, and bouts of verbal confusion—have fueled growing concerns about his mental health. Some psychologists say Trump’s public behavior shows signs of dementia, which may be exacerbated by an underlying “malignant personality disorder.”

Stone was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Stone, whose Sunday post pins those concerns on “those who lied so convincingly” about Joe Biden’s own cognitive decline, was himself in fact convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, along with obstruction and witness tampering, over his role in the Russiagate scandal.

While Trump may have commuted Stone’s 40-month sentence before he ever reported to prison, the former MAGA adviser’s conviction made him politically radioactive, with no major campaign hiring him for his consulting services in the years since.

Despite his effective exile from mainstream politics, Stone does now appear to have made some modest progress in the lobbying sector since Trump assumed office for the second time in January