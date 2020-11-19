Convicted Murderer Who Dismembered Parents Sentenced to Additional 4 Years Behind Bars
‘SICK AND DEPRAVED’
Convicted murderer Joel Michael Guy Jr. on Thursday was sentenced to four additional years in prison, on top of his two consecutive life sentences, for brutally killing his parents. Guy Jr. received two life sentences last month for the 2016 murders of his parents and got an extra four years behind bars for abusing their corpses. Prosecutors said he killed his parents days after the family had a Thanksgiving meal together because they’d planned to cut him off financially when they retired, and he wanted to cash in on their $500,000 life insurance policy. In closing arguments at the trial, Knox County Assistant District Attorney Hector Ian Sanchez said that Guy Jr. first murdered his father before killing his mother. He then dismembered his parents’ bodies, attempted to dissolve them in a corrosive liquid, and even put his mother’s head into a boiling pot. Judge Steve Sword said that Guy Jr. never seemed remorseful and that he had a “sick and depraved mind.” He allegedly mentioned that he wanted to blind a cellmate in prison in order to live alone.