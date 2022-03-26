CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Convicted Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry Resigns

    BUH-BYE

    Erin Scott/Reuters

    Two days after being convicted of lying to the feds about shady campaign cash, Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has stepped down amid bipartisan calls for his resignation. The announcement means a special election will be held to replace Fortenberry, who was already facing a challenge in the Republican primary. It took a jury less than two hours to find the 61-year-old guilty of three felonies, which would have barred him from voting on legislation even if he somehow was not expelled from Congress.