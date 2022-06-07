Harvey Weinstein Sues Car Company Over His 2019 Crash
WRECK
Harvey Weinstein, it seems, somehow feels he has not spent enough time in court. The convicted rapist is now suing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in connection with a 2019 crash during which he flipped his Jeep Wrangler while attempting to avoid a deer. Weinstein claims that the crash left him “catastrophically injured and rendered paralyzed,” and says that he now contends with chronic pain from spinal injuries. The complaint filed in New York state court alleges that Weinstein was wearing a seatbelt when his car’s brakes failed. One of Weinstein’s lawyers pushed back against media reports that his client, who underwent back surgery in 2019 and used a walker during his sex crimes trial, was uninjured in the clash. Weinstein is seeking $5 million in damages.