Breathe Life Back Into Your Wardrobe With This Suit That Just Made Its Runway Debut

Earlier this month, COOFANDY revealed its highly-anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection during its first-ever runway show, which took place in the heart of New York City. COOFANDY’s new collection embraces minimalism and celebrates the strength of understated stylishness. The show closed with Rafael Miller modeling a beautiful two-piece suit that–surprise!–you can get your hands on now.
This set includes a sleek two-button blazer and flat-front casual pants with an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort. Style this linen set with a white t-shirt for a relaxed, casual vibe, or elevate the look with a dress shirt and tie for a modern, polished ensemble. Choose from 11 striking colors, ranging from classic navy blue to vibrant pink.
