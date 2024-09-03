The Eyes of the Fashion World Are Fixed on New York City

One of the biggest week’s in the fashion world is almost here. With the eyes of the industry fixed on New York City, COOFANDY is poised to make a splash with its first runway show. On September 8—under the soaring marble columns and hand-painted frescoes of Cipriani 25 Broadway—COOFANDY will be unveiling its spring-summer collection, featuring looks that embody the idea of simplicity and have been curated by the co-founder of Nube Studio, Isabella Cortese.
The runway show is inspired by three distinct moments when flowers bloom during the seasons of spring and summer—misty mornings, midsummer sunsets, and dreamy nights. Plus, COOFANDY has booked not one, but two mystery supermodels—revealed during the event—to open and close the show. For those who can’t make it to the big day, the event will be livestreamed on COOFANDY's TikTok and Amazon channels.
This past June, COOFANDY dazzled Parisians at the Eiffel Tower by unveiling new pieces for its high-fashion line. Click here to shop pieces from that collection and explore the rest of COOFANDY’s offerings to upgrade your wardrobe with chic flair.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.