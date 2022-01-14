‘Imagine Waking Up Next to Her’: Cosby Lawyer Catches Judge on Hot Mic
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
When a YouTube livestream continued to roll after court proceedings ended for the day, a high-profile New York lawyer says she listened to herself get called “nuts” and her associate a “manchild” by Cook County Judge William Raines and other court officials. Jennifer Bonjean, who has represented Bill Cosby and R. Kelly, was representing a client seeking to overturn a murder conviction this week. As the hearing finished, she says a hot mic caught court officials gossiping about her, asking if they’d seen her “going nuts.” According to a transcript she included in a motion to preserve video of the conversation, Raines said, “Can you imagine waking up next to her everyday? Oh my God.” The transcript says assistant state attorney Susie Bucaro replied, “There would be a number of things wrong in my life if I was waking up next to her everyday.” A male lawyer working with Bonjean was also called “a 13-year-old in a suit” and her “manchild.” Bonjean said she received apologies from three people involved but not Raines, and she plans to complain to the Judicial Inquiry Board.