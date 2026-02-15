Girl Scout Cookie Sales Record Smashed By Daisy Scout, 6
One dedicated 6-year-old from Pennsylvania has sent previous records crumbling by selling an astonishing 87,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in a single season. Pim Neill, a Daisy Scout, has harnessed the power of social media to sell tens of thousands of boxes per day. After being rejected from one Girl Scout group and doubted by another, the plucky entrepreneur was determined to prove everyone wrong. “Pim is literally unstoppable,” her father, Lucas Anorak-Neill, told People. Door-to-door sales, pre-orders, and leafleting every day saw Pim’s numbers grow to the point she dared to dream of the grand prize: a trip to Niagara Falls. Her story has resonated on TikTok, where her family is posting frequent updates on her tally, and she quickly blew past the previous record of 44,200 boxes, set by Girl Scout Katie Francis in 2020. “We aren’t sure what happened, so we can only try to sell more boxes,” Anorak-Neill said. “People were excited to help a 6-year-old crush a record that was literally set the season after she was born.” With one record behind her, Pim is now gunning for the lifetime total, also set by Francis, of 180,0000. With more than a decade to go in the program, she is off to a sweet start.