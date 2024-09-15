Fashionsubvertical orientation badge

Cool and Classic: 76th Primetime Emmys Stars Rock the Red Carpet

DRESS UP

At the Primetime Emmys, Andrew Scott, Jodie Foster, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ella Purnell, Dakota Fanning, and Kristen Kish tweaked classics, with Devery Jacobs formal fairytale.

Emmy red carpet

Getty/Reuters

They came, they glammed, they conquered. The Primetime Emmys red carpet was notable for a very traditional glamor—rather than anything too crazy or bizarre. Rippling silvers, simple blacks, siren reds, bold greens, and twinkling sequins—the celebrities stunned simply. The men had as much fun as the women, with deconstructed tuxes, plenty of chest of display (thanks, Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey!), and twists on formal-wear. And actually, there was still inventive craziness on such a businesslike evening—thank you Devery Jacobs!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning

Mike Blake/Reuters

Andrew Scott at the Emmys

Andrew Scott

Allen J. Schaben/Getty

Greta Lee

Greta Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson

Allen J. Schaben/Getty

Dan and Eugene Levy

Dan and Eugene Levy

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Mike Blake/Reuters

Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish

Amy Sussman/Getty

RuPaul

RuPaul

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti

Myung J. Chun/Getty

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Amy Sussman/Getty

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ilona Maher at the Emmys

Ilona Maher

Stewart Cook/Getty

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Laya Colon Zayas

Laya Colon Zayas

Michael Buckner/Getty

Diane Lane

Diane Lane

Mike Blake/Reuters

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kristin Scott Thomas at the Emmys

Kristin Scott Thomas

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Aaron Moten

Aaron Moten

Amy Sussman/Getty

Devery Jacobs

Devery Jacobs

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson

Mike Blake/Reuters

Steve Martin

Steve Martin

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi

Amy Sussman/Getty

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the Emmys

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Mike Blake/Reuters

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Laverne Cox at the Emmys

Laverne Cox

Mike Blake/Reuters

Jelly Roll at the Emmys

Jelly Roll

Amy Sussman/Getty

Hershii LiCour Jete at the Emmys

Hershii LiCour Jete

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

