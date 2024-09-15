Cool and Classic: 76th Primetime Emmys Stars Rock the Red Carpet

They came, they glammed, they conquered. The Primetime Emmys red carpet was notable for a very traditional glamor—rather than anything too crazy or bizarre. Rippling silvers, simple blacks, siren reds, bold greens, and twinkling sequins—the celebrities stunned simply. The men had as much fun as the women, with deconstructed tuxes, plenty of chest of display (thanks, Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey!), and twists on formal-wear. And actually, there was still inventive craziness on such a businesslike evening—thank you Devery Jacobs!