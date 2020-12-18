Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Cookbook of the Year

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Cool Beans Cookbook. Beans may seem simple or boring, but I cooked out of this book the most this year. It’s filled with recipes that are extremely easy to make, and always delicious. The Cuban black beans with orange and the Tunisian soup are two of my favorites. Bottom line: they will be cooking out of this book almost nonstop.

Cool Beans Buy at Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your vegan friend. Your foodie friend. The person in your life who stocked up on way too many beans during the beginning of all of this.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.