‘Cool Hand Luke’ Actress Dies at 87

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez, 39, announced Wednesday that she is expecting a child with her husband, DJ Balistic Beats, 44. Sharing a series of photos featuring her baby bump and her husband, Hernandez wrote on Instagram, “New beginnings 🌸 and I’m thankful.” She has not revealed the gender, but did confirm that she is two months pregnant in an interview with The Shade Room. “We’re super excited, and we just want everything to go well,” Joseline Hernandez said. “We want good energy, love, a lot of love from the people; we need that right now.” The duo have been linked since 2019 and married in the fall of 2022. Their relationship was featured on season 16 of the Bridezillas spinoff, Marriage Boot Camp. Hernandez welcomed her first daughter, Bonnie Bella, in 2016 with her ex, Stevie J. Ballistic Beats has helped co-parent Bella, with Hernandez previously sharing on Instagram that he’s been the “best #father in the Universe” to her.
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- 1Reality TV Star, 39, Reveals She’s Pregnant'GOOD ENERGY'This is the star’s second child.
- 2‘Cool Hand Luke’ Actress Dies at 87REST IN PEACEJoy Harmon died in Los Angeles after a battle with pneumonia.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3SantaCon Founder Accused of $1 Million Fraud SchemeNAUGHTY LISTThe founder is accused of funneling more than half of the charity’s proceeds over the last five years.
- 4‘Gossip Girl’ Star Hospitalized After a Venomous Spider BiteBACKSTAGE BITEMomsen is determined to continue performing despite the spreading infection.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 5‘Real Housewives’ Star Turns Herself in Amid Spy ScandalBUGGING OUTThe star’s ex-boyfriend was arrested on the same charges earlier this week.
- 6American YouTuber, 25, Jailed for Vile Statue StuntGROSSThe online provocateur specializes in rage bait.
- 7Bravo Reality Star Announces Run for CongressREAL LIFE DRAMAThe “Summer House” star is running as a Democrat in hopes of unseating incumbent congressman Pete Stauber.
- 8Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Thousands of Ants on PlaneSTAY VIGIL-ANTThe defendant has been given a hefty prison sentence as a deterrent to others.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 9Humanoid Robot Spotted Chasing Wild Animals Through CityBOAR WARThe odd spectacle took place in Warsaw, Poland.
- 10Kardashian Whisperer Defends ‘Three-Hour Mom’ Weekend Rule PENCILED-IN PARENTINGEmma Grede is doubling down after her mom-hack sparked a divisive debate online.
‘Cool Hand Luke’ Actress Dies at 87
The actress who created one of the most memorable scenes in 1960s film has died. Joy Harmon was 87 years old. Harmon appeared briefly in the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke. Her seductive washing of a car in front of an ogling chain gang of convicts became an iconic scene in American cinema. She also appeared in the classic films Village of the Giants and One Way Wahine. After decades in acting, Harmon made a career pivot, opening a bakery in Burbank, California, called Aunt Joy’s Cakes. She was known to happily sign autographs for fans who visited the bakery. Harmon was working there until pneumonia sidelined her several weeks ago. According to her family, she spent time in the hospital and then a physical rehabilitation center before coming back home to spend her final days in hospice care. Harmon’s family, which includes three children and nine grandchildren, describes her as a positive thinker full of life and vibrancy and someone who had no problem spreading joy throughout her life.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
The founder of SantaCon has been hit with federal wire fraud charges after prosecutors say he turned a supposedly charitable holiday tradition into his own personal piggy bank. Pildes, who created the booze filled December bar crawl where crowds dress as Santa and rampage through New York City, allegedly funneled more than $1 million in donations meant for charity, according to the indictment. The events, marketed as a charitable Santa convention and registered as a 501(c)(3), raised nearly $3 million over the last five years. But prosecutors say only a “small fraction” ever reached actual charities. Instead, a Manhattan federal indictment accuses Pildes of funneling more than half the funds into a personal slush fund “to finance various personal ventures.” Those endeavors reportedly included concert tickets, luxury restaurant tabs, and vacations to Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Vail—along with renovations to a lakefront property in New Jersey and the purchase of a high-end vehicle. Pildes is expected back in court on Wednesday as the case moves forward, according to ABC. He has not issued a plea yet in the case.
Taylor Momsen’s tour just took a gruesome turn—thanks to a spider that won’t quit. The Gossip Girl alum, who played Jenny Humphrey before pivoting to front her band Pretty Reckless, revealed she was bitten by a spider in Mexico City, where the group is opening for AC/DC. “A massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me,” Momsen, 32, wrote on Instagram, adding that she was treated by doctors and still performed last week. But the bite quickly spiraled. In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Momsen showed a deep red rash spreading across her shin and warned followers she was headed back to the hospital. “Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO,” she wrote, insisting “the show must go on.” By Wednesday, things looked even worse. The spreading bite now covered most of her shin, with doctors outlining the infection in marker as she was wheeled through a hospital. Her caption kept it blunt: “Or I just spend the night in the hospital.” She closed her post, which featured her song “Bedroom Window,” with a thank-you to her doctors for the treatment.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein turned herself in to a Miami jail on Wednesday, following charges of illegally spying on her ex-husband. Prosecutors allege that Hochstein, 43, “unlawfully and intentionally” intercepted, or attempted to intercept, wire, oral, or electronic communications involving former husband Lenny Hochstein, 59, and others he spoke with. The reality star’s lawyer, Jayne Weintraub, told TMZ that she “has nothing to hide” and that her surrender was arranged in advance with authorities. Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, 51, had been arrested earlier on Sunday on the same charge. Both are accused of attempting to intercept communications during the period from March 12, 2023, to March 31, 2023, according to court documents. Lenny Hochstein alleged his wife of 13 years planted a listening device under his vehicle to monitor his calls during a turbulent divorce that was finalized in November 2024. Throughout the proceedings, both sides accused each other of infidelity and abuse, with Lenny also suing Lisa for defamation in December 2023. Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden’s lawyers told Page Six that the current legal escalation is “part of a contentious divorce proceeding and does not belong in criminal court.” The Daily Beast has reached out to representation for all parties for comment.
A 25-year-old American YouTuber has been sentenced to six months in prison in South Korea for desecrating a statue dedicated to women forced into sexual slavery during World War II. Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalil Ismael, specializes in producing offensive “rage bait” content designed to upset viewers. He was arrested in 2024 for posting a video of himself kissing the “Statue of Peace,” a bronze monument commemorating the World War II-era “comfort women” abused by the Japanese military. He later posted a video apologizing for the stunt and saying he didn’t know the monument’s significance. He was convicted on Wednesday in Seoul of obstructing business and distributing sexual deepfakes. The conviction apparently stemmed from various incidents, with the court noting that Somali had repeatedly committed crimes to make money on YouTube, local media reported. At some point, his channel was deactivated. “I’m remorseful, I’m sorry for my crimes,” he told the court.
Luke Gulbranson, the reality TV star from Summer House on Bravo and Selling the OC on Netflix, is running for Congress in Minnesota. The 42-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday in a video released on YouTube. “Yeah, I’ve been on reality TV,” he said. “But that’s drama for show. What’s happening in D.C. is real drama with real consequences and the stakes couldn’t be higher.” Gulbranson’s campaign launch highlighted his rough upbringing and his opposition to moves by the Trump administration, including ICE’s aggressive immigration crackdown and spending on the war with Iran. “I see what’s happening to our country and I care way too much to look away,” he said. Gulbranson is running on the Democrat-Farmer-Labor ticket, which is Minnesota’s affiliate of the Democratic Party. He is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber in a district that spreads north from just outside the Minneapolis metro area to a vast area near the shores of Lake Superior known as the Iron Range. Stauber has held his seat since 2019. If successful, Gulbranson would not be the first reality TV star from the Upper Midwest to serve in Congress. Current Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy starred in MTV’s The Real World: Boston before going on to represent Wisconsin’s 7th district as a Republican.
A Chinese man has been jailed for trying to smuggle thousands of live ants out of Kenya in his luggage. Zhang Kequn was arrested in March at Nairobi’s main international airport while trying to leave with more than 2,200 live garden ants in plastic containers. The defendant was trying to capitalize on a large market in countries such as China, where ants are kept as pets and people are willing to pay for sprawling colonies to study their behavior, reported Reuters. Zhang initially denied trying to smuggle the ants, but later pleaded guilty to charges including dealing in live wildlife species. He was given a 12-month jail term and a fine of 1 million shillings ($7,746). The Kenyan court gave the Chinese national such a heavy punishment in order to try to deter further ant-trafficking in the country. “Noting the increasing and rising cases of dealing in large quantities of garden ants and the negative ecological side effects of massive harvesting, there is a need for a stiff deterrent,” magistrate Irene Gichobi said. Zhang’s lawyer said he would appeal against his sentence. A Kenyan man accused of supplying the ants to Zhang previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
A humanoid robot has been caught on camera chasing a pack of wild boars through a parking lot in Poland. Widely circulated footage shows the customized Unitree G1 robot—dubbed Edward Warchocki—jogging across a patch of grass in pursuit of the animals before raising its fist in apparent frustration as they escape. “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” the robot’s social media account wrote in the caption. Warsaw has been struggling to control a population of several thousand wild boars that have made the city their home, prompting culling efforts that have included shootings in residential areas. Edward’s co-creator, Radosław Grzelaczyk, who trained in robotics in China in late 2025 before purchasing the robot to test in everyday situations, was unbothered by the spectacle. “Personally, the sight of this robot chasing boars does not surprise me anymore,” he told TVP World. Edward has since become something of a local celebrity—walking Warsaw’s streets, appearing on morning television, going live on TikTok, and visiting Poland’s parliament. “Older ladies or gentlemen love talking with him,” Grzelaczyk said. “These people are always delighted that they lived to see times in which robots move through the streets.”
Emma Grede, 43, isn’t budging after her blunt take on work-life balance sent the internet into a tailspin. The Skims co-founder revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, while promoting her new book Start With Yourself: A Vision for Work and Life, that she spends a maximum of three hours with her kids on weekends—a rule that quickly sparked an online debate. Appearing Tuesday on the Today Show, Grede said she wasn’t surprised by the backlash, arguing women in business are “held to such an impossible standard” as parents. Grede asserted it’s important to “be really honest,” pointing to the demands of running five companies while raising a family of four. Grede explained that weekends are largely reserved for errands and personal time, adding that teaching kids independence—letting them learn how to “actually entertain themselves”—is a key priority. Rather than logging long hours, she focuses on “high-impact, core memories,” like fishing trips and family getaways, she said.