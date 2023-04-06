CHEAT SHEET
    Coolio’s Family Provide New Information on His Sudden Death

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Arvis Ivey, better known as Coolio, touches his head prior to his trial at the District Court in Boeblingen, near Stuttgart, November 26.

    Reuters Photographer/Reuters

    The family of beloved rapper Coolio released additional information about his death Thursday, revealing that the 59-year-old suffered a lethal fentanyl overdose. Coolio was found dead at a friend’s Los Angeles home in September. At the time, it was reported that the rapper had suffered a cardiac arrest. But new information from the coroner indicates that fentanyl was actually to blame, Jarel Posey, Coolio’s manager and spokesperson for his family, told The Hollywood Reporter. Coolio’s family was told that traces of heroin and methamphetamines were also found in his system, and that his asthma and decades-long cigarette habit also contributed to his death. TMZ reported that the late rapper’s children plan to honor their father through documentaries, film and music.

