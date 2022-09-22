8-Year-Old Paralyzed in Fourth of July Shooting Finally Returns Home
‘FILLED WITH GRATITUDE’
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has finally left the hospital and returned home, his family said Thursday. “We are at a total loss of words to express how filled with gratitude, love and wholeness we now feel given that we are able to finally have Cooper back at home,” a statement said. “There was a time, not all that long ago, where we were desperately and feverishly praying just for Cooper to live.” Just three weeks ago, Cooper was struggling with short-term memory loss, word recovery, and had lost acuity around fine motor skills. His family didn’t specify his exact condition Thursday, but acknowledged he still faces “a heartbreakingly cruel and unfair road ahead.” Seven people were killed at the parade and 48 were injured. A GoFundMe set up to help Cooper’s family raised more than $2 million in just under three months.