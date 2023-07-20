Coors Field Scoreboard Gets Back at ‘Becky’ With Titanic Sub Joke
WHAT DID BECKY DO?
Don’t mess with a heartbroken baseball scoreboard operator, apparently. During a game between the Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros on Wednesday, the Coors Field scoreboard projected a vengeful message under its “Game Notes” seemingly to get back at “Becky.” “Using a stethoscope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm,” the scoreboard read. “Don’t bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky. That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity.” The ominous and dark-humored message referenced the doomed sub that killed five passengers in June after it went imploded while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. But this isn’t the first time Becky has appeared on the scoreboard. Another message from a previous game told Becky her “insides are so frozen, at this point you should just change your name to Elsa,” according to a tweet from user @EephusTosser. Becky’s true identity, and what she did to deserve revenge, still remains a mystery.