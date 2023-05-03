WATCH: Cop Barely Dodges Terrifying 120 MPH Teen Driver Crash
CLOSE CALL
Police in Virginia have released dash-cam footage of the heart-stopping moment an officer narrowly escaped being killed by a speeding 17-year-old driver who lost control of their car and crashed. On Monday, a patrol officer with Fairfax County Police had pulled a car over during a routine traffic stop on Fairfax County Parkway. As the officer approached the vehicle, a black BMW M3 driving in the opposite lane spun out of control and swerved over the median. Footage shows the cop running out of the way as the BMW slams into the car that had been pulled over. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said it was a miracle that the officer survived and said the BMW’s teen driver had been going over 120 miles per hour. The driver who had been pulled over was taken to a hospital for treatment and the teen driver—along with their two passengers—sustained minor injuries. The BMW driver now faces reckless driving charges.